Cawley CRE Brokers Sale of 168,000 SF Industrial Building in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Cawley Commercial Real Estate (CRE) has brokered the sale of a 168,000-square-foot industrial building located at 4343 W. Ohio St. in Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The property is situated on 7.8 acres within the Northwest Industrial Park and features overhead cranes, an active interior rail spur, zoning allowances for outdoor storage and access to heavy power. Frank Melchert and Stevan Arandjelovic of Cawley CRE represented the seller, Plant One LLC. Adam Schneiderman and Dale Strauss of Strauss Realty represented the buyer.

