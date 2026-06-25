Cawley CRE Brokers Sale of 27,500 SF Maintenance Facility in Romeoville, Illinois

ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — Cawley Commercial Real Estate has brokered the sale of a newly constructed maintenance facility located at 1385 Joliet Road in Romeoville. Matt Garland of Cawley represented the buyer and seller and played a role in every state of the property’s evolution, from the original land sale through the disposition. Several years ago, Garland brokered the sale of the 4-acre parcel to KAB Properties. Upon completion of the development, KAB returned to Garland to market the asset for sale. Garland sourced the buyer, MW Express, a trailer repair and maintenance specialist that will use the facility to support its continued expansion in the Chicago market.

Colleagues Andrew Maletich and Houston Brooke supported Garland throughout the transaction. Jandra Zitkevicius of Brick-by-Brick Realty provided additional representation for the seller. Completed in fourth-quarter 2025, the 27,500-square-foot property includes 19,950 square feet of warehouse space and 7,550 square feet of office space. It offers immediate access to I-55 and I-355.