Cawley CRE Negotiates 577,422 SF Industrial Lease in Crest Hill, Illinois

CREST HILL, ILL. — Cawley Commercial Real Estate has negotiated a lease for a newly constructed industrial facility totaling 577,422 square feet in Crest Hill on behalf of MWI Property Group. The tenant is a global logistics company. Situated on 37 acres within Crest Hill Business Park, the cross-docked warehouse features a clear height of 36 feet, 104 truck doors, 151 trailer parking stalls, 345 vehicle parking spaces, 14 van stalls, up to 4,000 amps of power and immediate access to the I-55 logistics corridor.

Joshua Hearne of Cawley CRE led the leasing assignment, with colleagues Reinier Pranger and Andrew Bobak supporting marketing and leasing efforts. Cawley CRE also assisted MWI on the land acquisition. MWI’s construction affiliate, MWI Construction, served as the design-build general contractor. SPACECO provided engineering services, and Harris Architects provided architectural design services.