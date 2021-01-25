Cawley Partners, Balfour Pacific Acquire 150,000 SF Office Building in Irving

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS — A partnership between locally based investment firm Cawley Partners and private equity firm Balfour Pacific Capital has acquired Westpoint I, a 150,000-square-foot office building in Irving’s Las Colinas district. Located at 1255 Corporate Drive, the six-story building sits on 5.3 acres and was 91 percent leased at the time of sale. The new ownership plans to upgrade the building’s common areas and add a grab-and-go food service. Parker McCormack and Andrew Levy of JLL represented the seller, New York City-based Highbrook Investors, in the transaction.