REBusinessOnline

Cawley Partners Breaks Ground on 150,000 SF Office Building for Transplace in Rogers, Arkansas

Posted on by in Arkansas, Development, Office, Southeast

Atlanta-based Corgan designed the office building that will include courtyards, lighted pedestrian walkways, a retention pond and more than 1,000 parking spaces.

ROGERS, ARK. — Cawley Partners has broken ground on a three-story, 150,000-square-foot office building in Rogers that will serve as a regional operations center for Transplace, a provider of logistics technology and services. The Frisco, Texas-based firm will occupy the entire building upon completion, which is slated for May 2021. The property is situated at 4909 W. Magnolia St., three miles west of downtown Rogers. Atlanta-based Corgan designed the building that will include courtyards, lighted pedestrian walkways, a retention pond and more than 1,000 parking spaces. Cawley Partners will serve as owner-developer. Robbie Baty, Bill McClung and Marshall Saviers of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the leasing negotiations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business