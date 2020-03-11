Cawley Partners Breaks Ground on 150,000 SF Office Building for Transplace in Rogers, Arkansas

Atlanta-based Corgan designed the office building that will include courtyards, lighted pedestrian walkways, a retention pond and more than 1,000 parking spaces.

ROGERS, ARK. — Cawley Partners has broken ground on a three-story, 150,000-square-foot office building in Rogers that will serve as a regional operations center for Transplace, a provider of logistics technology and services. The Frisco, Texas-based firm will occupy the entire building upon completion, which is slated for May 2021. The property is situated at 4909 W. Magnolia St., three miles west of downtown Rogers. Atlanta-based Corgan designed the building that will include courtyards, lighted pedestrian walkways, a retention pond and more than 1,000 parking spaces. Cawley Partners will serve as owner-developer. Robbie Baty, Bill McClung and Marshall Saviers of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the leasing negotiations.