Cawley Partners Buys 187,424 SF Industrial Property in Carrollton, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Locally based investment and development firm Cawley Partners has purchased CP Frankford Trade Center, a 187,424-square-foot industrial property in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to cosmetics provider Mary Kay, which has been a tenant since the facility was constructed in 2003. Jim Carpenter, Jud Clements, Robby Rieke, Taylor Starnes, Madeleine Supplee and Trevor Berry of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed.