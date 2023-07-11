Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
CP-Frankford-Trade-Center-Carrollton-Texas
CP Frankford Trade Center in Carrollton, Texas, totals 187,424 square feet. The property was built in 2003.
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Cawley Partners Buys 187,424 SF Industrial Property in Carrollton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Locally based investment and development firm Cawley Partners has purchased CP Frankford Trade Center, a 187,424-square-foot industrial property in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to cosmetics provider Mary Kay, which has been a tenant since the facility was constructed in 2003. Jim Carpenter, Jud Clements, Robby Rieke, Taylor Starnes, Madeleine Supplee and Trevor Berry of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed.

You may also like

Ashkenaz Purchases 61,702 SF Beachway Professional Center Office...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.5M Sale of Travelodge...

LanCarte Commercial Arranges Sale of 143,596 SF Industrial...

Curtis Specialized Moving & Storage Signs 98,132 SF...

Roof Experts Acquires 17,165 SF Industrial Flex Property...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 11,692 SF Retail Strip...

Slate Property Group Acquires 296-Unit Affordable Housing Complex...

BKM Capital Partners Acquires Small-Bay Industrial Property in...

Tepuy Sells Office/Industrial Property in Loveland, Colorado for...