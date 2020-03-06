Cawley Partners, Rosewood to Develop 1 MSF Office Project at Heritage Creekside in Plano
PLANO, TEXAS — Cawley Partners and Rosewood Property Co. will develop a 1 million-square-foot office project at Heritage Creekside, a 156-acre mixed-use development in Plano. The four-building project will be developed in phases and will include a central courtyard and an amenity hub. Phase I will feature a six-story, 250,000-square-foot building with a fitness center, conference center and a rooftop deck. The development team hopes to begin construction by the first quarter of 2021.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.