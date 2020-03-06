Cawley Partners, Rosewood to Develop 1 MSF Office Project at Heritage Creekside in Plano

The development team behind the new office buildings at Heritage Creekside in Plano hopes to begin construction by the first quarter of 2021.

PLANO, TEXAS — Cawley Partners and Rosewood Property Co. will develop a 1 million-square-foot office project at Heritage Creekside, a 156-acre mixed-use development in Plano. The four-building project will be developed in phases and will include a central courtyard and an amenity hub. Phase I will feature a six-story, 250,000-square-foot building with a fitness center, conference center and a rooftop deck. The development team hopes to begin construction by the first quarter of 2021.