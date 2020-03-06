REBusinessOnline

Cawley Partners, Rosewood to Develop 1 MSF Office Project at Heritage Creekside in Plano

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

The development team behind the new office buildings at Heritage Creekside in Plano hopes to begin construction by the first quarter of 2021.

PLANO, TEXAS — Cawley Partners and Rosewood Property Co. will develop a 1 million-square-foot office project at Heritage Creekside, a 156-acre mixed-use development in Plano. The four-building project will be developed in phases and will include a central courtyard and an amenity hub. Phase I will feature a six-story, 250,000-square-foot building with a fitness center, conference center and a rooftop deck. The development team hopes to begin construction by the first quarter of 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020