Cawley Partners, Staubach Capital Acquire 475,000 SF Sabre Global Corporate Offices in Southlake

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Sabre-Global-Southlake

Sabre Global's office campus in Southlake totals 475,000 square feet. The tenant's requirement has shrunk since the pandemic began.

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — Locally based office development and investment firm Cawley Partners, in partnership with Staubach Capital, has acquired the 475,000-square-foot corporate offices of software and technology firm Sabre Global in the Fort Worth suburb of Southlake. The tenant has signed a 12-year lease to occupy all 265,000 square feet of Building A and entered into a short-term lease for the 210,000-square-foot Building B. The new ownership plans to fully renovate Building B and add a full suite of amenities, including meeting rooms, a fitness center, locker rooms, food service and outdoor gathering spaces.

