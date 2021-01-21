Cawley Partners, Staubach Capital Acquire 475,000 SF Sabre Global Corporate Offices in Southlake
SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — Locally based office development and investment firm Cawley Partners, in partnership with Staubach Capital, has acquired the 475,000-square-foot corporate offices of software and technology firm Sabre Global in the Fort Worth suburb of Southlake. The tenant has signed a 12-year lease to occupy all 265,000 square feet of Building A and entered into a short-term lease for the 210,000-square-foot Building B. The new ownership plans to fully renovate Building B and add a full suite of amenities, including meeting rooms, a fitness center, locker rooms, food service and outdoor gathering spaces.
