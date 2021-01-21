Cawley Partners, Staubach Capital Acquire 475,000 SF Sabre Global Corporate Offices in Southlake

Sabre Global's office campus in Southlake totals 475,000 square feet. The tenant's requirement has shrunk since the pandemic began.

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — Locally based office development and investment firm Cawley Partners, in partnership with Staubach Capital, has acquired the 475,000-square-foot corporate offices of software and technology firm Sabre Global in the Fort Worth suburb of Southlake. The tenant has signed a 12-year lease to occupy all 265,000 square feet of Building A and entered into a short-term lease for the 210,000-square-foot Building B. The new ownership plans to fully renovate Building B and add a full suite of amenities, including meeting rooms, a fitness center, locker rooms, food service and outdoor gathering spaces.