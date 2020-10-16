REBusinessOnline

Cawley Partners to Develop 150,000 SF Office Project Near Dallas Love Field Airport

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

2221-W.-Mockingbird-Lane-Dallas

The new office complex at 2221 W. Mockingbird Lane in Dallas will total 150,000 square feet.

DALLAS — Locally based developer Cawley Partners will build a 150,000-square-foot office project on a 5.5-acre site at 2221 W. Mockingbird Lane near Dallas Love Field Airport. Designed by Corgan, the four-story complex will feature a central courtyard with multiple outdoor common areas, as well as onsite food service, a fitness center and a conferencing facility. Cawley Partners, which expects the construction period to last about 18 months, will also market some of the space to medical users.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  