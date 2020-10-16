Cawley Partners to Develop 150,000 SF Office Project Near Dallas Love Field Airport

The new office complex at 2221 W. Mockingbird Lane in Dallas will total 150,000 square feet.

DALLAS — Locally based developer Cawley Partners will build a 150,000-square-foot office project on a 5.5-acre site at 2221 W. Mockingbird Lane near Dallas Love Field Airport. Designed by Corgan, the four-story complex will feature a central courtyard with multiple outdoor common areas, as well as onsite food service, a fitness center and a conferencing facility. Cawley Partners, which expects the construction period to last about 18 months, will also market some of the space to medical users.