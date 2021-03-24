Cawley Partners to Develop 600,000 SF Office Project in Frisco

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Tate + Toll, a new office development in Frisco by Cawley Partners, will consists of two 12-story buildings totaling roughly 600,000 square feet.

FRISCO, TEXAS — Dallas-based Cawley Partners will develop Tate + Toll, a 600,000-square-foot office project that will be located just off the Dallas North Tollway at Warren Parkway in Frisco. Designed by BOKA Powell, the development will consist of two 12-story buildings and will offer amenities including a fitness center, conference center, rooftop lounge and food service. Cawley Partners is currently searching for a tenant with a requirement of at least 100,000 square feet to anchor the property and guide design of the project. Once a tenant is secured, the developer expects to spend about seven months in the design phase and to have an 18-month construction period.