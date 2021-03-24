REBusinessOnline

Cawley Partners to Develop 600,000 SF Office Project in Frisco

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Tate+Toll-Frisco

Tate + Toll, a new office development in Frisco by Cawley Partners, will consists of two 12-story buildings totaling roughly 600,000 square feet.

FRISCO, TEXAS — Dallas-based Cawley Partners will develop Tate + Toll, a 600,000-square-foot office project that will be located just off the Dallas North Tollway at Warren Parkway in Frisco. Designed by BOKA Powell, the development will consist of two 12-story buildings and will offer amenities including a fitness center, conference center, rooftop lounge and food service. Cawley Partners is currently searching for a tenant with a requirement of at least 100,000 square feet to anchor the property and guide design of the project. Once a tenant is secured, the developer expects to spend about seven months in the design phase and to have an 18-month construction period.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  