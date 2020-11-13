Cawley Partners to Develop Three Office Buildings at Grandscape in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Pictured is a rendering of one of the three new office buildings at Grandscape in The Colony. This component of the 433-acre mixed-use development will consist of 1.5 million square feet across three buildings.

THE COLONY, TEXAS — Dallas-based Cawley Partners will develop three office buildings totaling more than 1.5 million square feet at Grandscape, a 433-acre mixed-use destination located in the northern Dallas suburb of The Colony. Hoefer Wysocki is handling design of the new buildings, all of which will rise 17 stories and feature 500,000 square feet of Class A space. A construction timeline is still being established as the development team looks for a lead tenant for the project. Nebraska Furniture Mart is the lead developer of Grandscape and anchors the development’s retail component along with sporting goods store Scheels.