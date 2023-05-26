Friday, May 26, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentOfficeTexas

Cawley Partners Underway on 120,000 SF Office Project in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer Cawley Partners is underway on construction of Phase II of The Parkwood, a project in Plano that will add 120,000 square feet of office space to the local supply. Phase I of The Parkwood, which also comprises 120,000 square feet, was completed in late 2022 and is fully leased to First United Bank. Phase II is 43 percent preleased, with SFMG Wealth Advisors committed as the anchor tenant with a 22,000-square-foot lease. Amenities at The Parkwood include a fitness center, pickleball court, conference centers and rooftop terraces.

You may also like

OHT Partners Breaks Ground on 359-Unit Lenox Heights...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 320-Unit Apartment Community in...

Texas Envelope Manufacturing Signs 33,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Finial Group Negotiates Sale of 7,692 SF Industrial...

Bristol Group Nears Completion of 178,124 SF Spec...

Crestone Partners Receives $66M Refinancing for Office Complex...

JLL Arranges $36.8M Construction Financing for AC Hotel...

Seefried Properties, Edged Energy Begin Development of Data...

LaPour Partners to Build 359,800 SF Industrial Park...