Cawley Partners Underway on 120,000 SF Office Project in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer Cawley Partners is underway on construction of Phase II of The Parkwood, a project in Plano that will add 120,000 square feet of office space to the local supply. Phase I of The Parkwood, which also comprises 120,000 square feet, was completed in late 2022 and is fully leased to First United Bank. Phase II is 43 percent preleased, with SFMG Wealth Advisors committed as the anchor tenant with a 22,000-square-foot lease. Amenities at The Parkwood include a fitness center, pickleball court, conference centers and rooftop terraces.