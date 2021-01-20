Caydon Launches Phase II of 2.5 MSF Mixed-Use Laneways Project in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Multifamily, Texas

Phase II of Australian developer Caydon's Laneways project will feature residential and hospitality uses and is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.

HOUSTON — Australian development firm Caydon has launched Fitzroy Residences, a 32-story residential tower that represents Phase II of the company’s 2.5 million-square-foot Laneways mixed-use development in Houston. The building will house 191 condos ranging in size from 567 square feet for a studio unit to 2,243 square feet for a three-bedroom penthouse, as well as 190 hotel rooms that will be operated under the Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants brand. Residential amenities will include coworking spaces, a meditation room, yoga and fitness deck, two outdoor pools, fitness center and concierge services. Sales are underway, and construction is scheduled to begin over the summer and to be complete by the end of 2023. The entire Laneways project will ultimately span three city blocks and will also include retail and restaurant uses, as well as outdoor spaces.