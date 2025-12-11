CB Arcadia Partners Sells Starbucks-Occupied Property in Torrance, California for $8.2M

TORRANCE, CALIF. — CB Arcadia Partners, an affiliate of Calbay Development, has completed the disposition of a freestanding retail property located at 23865 Hawthorne Blvd. in Torrance, to Madrona F&F LLC for $8.2 million. Starbucks Coffee occupies the 2,400-square-foot property, which was delivered in 2025, on a long-term, triple-net lease. The property features a drive-thru that can accommodate 20 vehicles, plus a full-size café format with indoor and outdoor seating. Alex Kozakov and Patrick Wade of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.