Thursday, December 11, 2025
23865-Hawthorne-Blvd-Torrance-CA.jpg
Starbucks Coffee occupies the 2,400-square-foot property at 23865 Hawthorne Blvd. in Torrance, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaNet LeaseRestaurantRetailWestern

CB Arcadia Partners Sells Starbucks-Occupied Property in Torrance, California for $8.2M

by Amy Works

TORRANCE, CALIF. — CB Arcadia Partners, an affiliate of Calbay Development, has completed the disposition of a freestanding retail property located at 23865 Hawthorne Blvd. in Torrance, to Madrona F&F LLC for $8.2 million. Starbucks Coffee occupies the 2,400-square-foot property, which was delivered in 2025, on a long-term, triple-net lease. The property features a drive-thru that can accommodate 20 vehicles, plus a full-size café format with indoor and outdoor seating. Alex Kozakov and Patrick Wade of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

