CBC Lewis Realty Brokers Sale of 29,940 SF Office Property in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — Coldwell Banker Commercial (CBC) Lewis Realty Group has brokered the sale of a 29,940-square-foot office property located at 2150 Trawood Drive on the eastern side of El Paso. According to LoopNet Inc., the Class B property was built in 1986 and renovated in 2019. Tommy Lewis of CBC’s Lewis Realty Group represented the seller, El Paso-based Rocabar Investments LLC, in the transaction. Aasheeni Properties LLC purchased the building for an undisclosed price.

