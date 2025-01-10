Friday, January 10, 2025
CBG Real Estate to Undertake 165-Room Hotel Redevelopment Project in Northeast San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based firm CBG Real Estate will undertake a hotel redevelopment project in northeast San Antonio. CBG will redevelop an existing hotel located at the intersection of Perrin Beitel Road and Loop 410 near San Antonio International Airport into a 165-room, dual-branded property. The new hotel will be operated under the La Quinta and Hawthorn Extended Stay by Wyndham brands and will offer amenities such as a fitness center, outdoor grilling and picnic areas and meeting/event space. The project is expected to be complete before the end of the year.

