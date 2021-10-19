REBusinessOnline

CBK Interests, Saber Street Break Ground on 126,113 SF Medical Office Building in West Houston

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

HOUSTON — A partnership between two locally based boutique real estate firms, CBK Interests and Saber Street, has broken ground on the Kelsey-Seybold Clinic — Memorial Villages, a build-to-suit project for Houston-based provider Kelsey-Seybold. The project includes a 126,113-square-foot medical office building and a seven-story parking garage. Kirksey Architecture provided design and engineering services for the project, and Tellepsen has been selected as the general contractor. First Horizon Bank provided construction financing. Completion is slated for July 2022.

