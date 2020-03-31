CBKC to Develop $12.6M Multifamily Project in Kansas City

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

The Rochester on Blue Parkway will rise four stories with 64 units.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Community Builders of Kansas City (CBKC) has unveiled plans to develop The Rochester on Blue Parkway, a $12.6 million multifamily project within an Opportunity Zone in Kansas City. The 81,400-square-foot, four-story development will house 64 units. Amenities will include a rooftop deck, fitness center, package room and community meeting space. Monthly rents will range from $985 to $1,275. The property was named after Rochester Gatson, the founder of CBKC. Straub Construction and Hufft Projects make up the project team. A timeline for completion was not disclosed. CBKC says it is working with several partners to finalize the project’s capital stack.