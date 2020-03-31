REBusinessOnline

CBKC to Develop $12.6M Multifamily Project in Kansas City

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

The Rochester on Blue Parkway will rise four stories with 64 units.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Community Builders of Kansas City (CBKC) has unveiled plans to develop The Rochester on Blue Parkway, a $12.6 million multifamily project within an Opportunity Zone in Kansas City. The 81,400-square-foot, four-story development will house 64 units. Amenities will include a rooftop deck, fitness center, package room and community meeting space. Monthly rents will range from $985 to $1,275. The property was named after Rochester Gatson, the founder of CBKC. Straub Construction and Hufft Projects make up the project team. A timeline for completion was not disclosed. CBKC says it is working with several partners to finalize the project’s capital stack.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business