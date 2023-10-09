CBL, Horizon Group Secure $79.3M Refinancing for Outlet Mall in Woodstock, Georgia

WOODSTOCK, GA. — Joint venture partners CBL Properties and Horizon Group Properties have secured a $79.3 million loan for the refinancing of The Outlet Shoppes of Atlanta, a retail outlet property located in Woodstock. The 10-year, fixed-rate financing replaces two existing loans with a total balance of $69.5 million that were set to mature this November. The property features 103 retailers, including American Eagle Outfitters, Auntie Anne’s, Athleta, Banana Republic Factory Store, Champion, Forever 21 and GNC, among others.