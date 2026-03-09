Monday, March 9, 2026
CBL Properties Acquires Gateway Mall in Lincoln, Nebraska for $43.5M

by Kristin Harlow

LINCOLN, NEB. — CBL Properties has acquired Gateway Mall in Lincoln for $43.5 million from Washington Prime Group. CBL financed the acquisition with a $21 million loan provided by Symetra Life Insurance Co. The five-year loan features a fixed interest rate of 6.46 percent. The property totals roughly 843,000 square feet. Anchor tenants include Dillard’s, JC Penney, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Round 1, H&M, Ulta, Ross Dress for Less, Sierra, Tesla and Total Wine & More.

In a separate transaction, CBL has entered into a contract for the sale of an open-air center at an approximately 8 percent capitalization rate. The transaction is expected to generate net proceeds after debt repayment of $25 million and is anticipated to close in April.

