CBL Properties Adds New Tenants, Expands Existing Retailers at Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington, North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. — CBL Properties has signed female apparel retailers Free People and FP Movement to open new stores at Mayfaire Town Center, a 610,000-square-foot open-air shopping mall in Wilmington. The affiliated brands will open their stores on Main Street totaling 5,500 square feet this fall.

Additionally, CBL is set to open a new Claire’s store this month and reopen Chick-fil-A later this summer. Vochos Urban Mexican Kitchen and Potbelly Sandwich Shop are also set to debut their restaurants at Mayfaire soon.

CBL is also expanding Reeds Jewelers, which has been a tenant at Mayfaire since the mall opened 20 years ago. The retailer will operate a newly expanded store on Inspiration Drive spanning 9,000 square feet. Set to open in July, the flagship store will carry Rolex and David Yurman brands and feature a bar and lounge.

CBL also agreed to relocate and expand lululemon, which has been a tenant since 2021, to a new 5,200-square-foot store on Main Street. Rack Room Shoes also recently relocated to a new 4,000-square-foot store.