Mayfaire Town Center is a 610,000-square-foot open-air shopping mall in Wilmington, N.C. Anchor tenants include Belk and AMC Theatres.
CBL Properties Adds New Tenants, Expands Existing Retailers at Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington, North Carolina

by John Nelson

WILMINGTON, N.C. — CBL Properties has signed female apparel retailers Free People and FP Movement to open new stores at Mayfaire Town Center, a 610,000-square-foot open-air shopping mall in Wilmington. The affiliated brands will open their stores on Main Street totaling 5,500 square feet this fall.

Additionally, CBL is set to open a new Claire’s store this month and reopen Chick-fil-A later this summer. Vochos Urban Mexican Kitchen and Potbelly Sandwich Shop are also set to debut their restaurants at Mayfaire soon.

CBL is also expanding Reeds Jewelers, which has been a tenant at Mayfaire since the mall opened 20 years ago. The retailer will operate a newly expanded store on Inspiration Drive spanning 9,000 square feet. Set to open in July, the flagship store will carry Rolex and David Yurman brands and feature a bar and lounge.

CBL also agreed to relocate and expand lululemon, which has been a tenant since 2021, to a new 5,200-square-foot store on Main Street. Rack Room Shoes also recently relocated to a new 4,000-square-foot store.

