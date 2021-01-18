REBusinessOnline

CBL Properties Debuts $150M Live Casino Pittsburgh Destination at Westmoreland Mall

Posted on by in Development, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

Live-Casino-Pittsburgh-Westmoreland-Mall

The Live! Casino Pittsburgh at CBL's Westmoreland Mall spans 100,000 square feet in a two-story space formerly occupied by department store chain Bon Ton.

PITTSBURGH — CBL Properties, a Tennessee-based retail REIT, has debuted Live! Casino Pittsburgh, a $150 million entertainment destination that operates out of the company’s Westmoreland Mall in metro Pittsburgh. The Cordish Cos. of Baltimore developed the 100,000-square-foot casino and will operate it under its Live! brand, which is known for baseball-themed entertainment destinations in Atlanta, St. Louis and Arlington, Texas. The two-level destination replaces a former Bon-Ton department store and offers an array of entertainment and fresh dining concepts, including American Kitchen + Craft Bar from celebrity chef Guy Fieri. CBL also plans to open a casino at York Galleria in York, Pennsylvania.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  