CBL Properties Debuts $150M Live Casino Pittsburgh Destination at Westmoreland Mall

Posted on by in Development, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

The Live! Casino Pittsburgh at CBL's Westmoreland Mall spans 100,000 square feet in a two-story space formerly occupied by department store chain Bon Ton.

PITTSBURGH — CBL Properties, a Tennessee-based retail REIT, has debuted Live! Casino Pittsburgh, a $150 million entertainment destination that operates out of the company’s Westmoreland Mall in metro Pittsburgh. The Cordish Cos. of Baltimore developed the 100,000-square-foot casino and will operate it under its Live! brand, which is known for baseball-themed entertainment destinations in Atlanta, St. Louis and Arlington, Texas. The two-level destination replaces a former Bon-Ton department store and offers an array of entertainment and fresh dining concepts, including American Kitchen + Craft Bar from celebrity chef Guy Fieri. CBL also plans to open a casino at York Galleria in York, Pennsylvania.