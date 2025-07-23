Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Ulta Beauty is one of several national retailers that anchor The Promenade, a 621,000-square-foot power shopping center in D'Iberville, Miss., that CBL Properties delivered in 2009.
AcquisitionsMississippiRetailSoutheast

CBL Properties Sells 621,000 SF Promenade Shopping Center in D’Iberville, Mississippi for $83.1M

by John Nelson

D’IBERVILLE, MISS. — CBL Properties, a publicly traded owner and manager of malls and shopping centers, has sold The Promenade, a 621,000-square-foot power shopping center located in D’Iberville, roughly four miles north of Biloxi, Miss. An undisclosed investor purchased the center for $83.1 million.

Built in 2009 by CBL Properties, The Promenade is anchored by national retailers including Target, Kohl’s, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ulta Beauty, PetSmart and Marshall’s. Restaurants at The Promenade include Chick-fil-A, Newk’s Express Café, Buffalo Wild Wings and Olive Garden.

According to the Biloxi SunHerald, the Target at The Promenade was the first Target to open in southern Mississippi.

