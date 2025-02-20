Thursday, February 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Monroeville-Mall
The redevelopment of Monroe Mall could involve the addition of a variety of commercial uses, including multifamily, hospitality and office, in addition to repositioning of existing retail, restaurant and entertainment space.
AcquisitionsNortheastPennsylvaniaRetail

CBL Properties Sells Monroeville Mall Near Pittsburgh for $34M, Buyer Plans Redevelopment

by Taylor Williams

MONROEVILLE, PA. — CBL Properties, a shopping center REIT based in Tennessee, has sold Monroeville Mall, a 1.2-million-square-foot, 186-acre regional shopping and dining destination located roughly 20 miles east of Pittsburgh. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the buyer was Walmart. The sales price was $34 million. Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and JCPenney anchor Monroeville Mall, which is also home to tenants such as Barnes & Noble, Cinemark Theatres, Guitar Center and Best Buy. Dallas-based Cypress Equities will manage and lead redevelopment efforts for the property on behalf of Walmart.  JLL represented CBL in the transaction, and Tom Flynn of CBRE represented Walmart.

You may also like

ESJ Capital Buys Medical Office Complex in Langhorne,...

FS Investments Signs 117,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.8M Sale of Industrial...

Meridian Senior Living Buys Pine Grove Crossing Assisted...

Red Mountain Group Acquires 50,809 SF Retail Center...

Quantum Negotiates Sale of 43,000 SF Flex Industrial...

Progressive Arranges $6.8M Sale of Retail Property in...

Hanley Brokers $5.9M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property...

Ware Malcomb Completes USC Campus Pharmacy Interior Redesign...