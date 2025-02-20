CBL Properties Sells Monroeville Mall Near Pittsburgh for $34M, Buyer Plans Redevelopment

MONROEVILLE, PA. — CBL Properties, a shopping center REIT based in Tennessee, has sold Monroeville Mall, a 1.2-million-square-foot, 186-acre regional shopping and dining destination located roughly 20 miles east of Pittsburgh. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the buyer was Walmart. The sales price was $34 million. Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and JCPenney anchor Monroeville Mall, which is also home to tenants such as Barnes & Noble, Cinemark Theatres, Guitar Center and Best Buy. Dallas-based Cypress Equities will manage and lead redevelopment efforts for the property on behalf of Walmart. JLL represented CBL in the transaction, and Tom Flynn of CBRE represented Walmart.