CBL Properties Signs Rooms To Go to 45,000 SF Lease at Fayetteville, North Carolina Mall

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — CBL Properties will add a Rooms To Go store as part of the redevelopment of the former Sears parcel at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville. Sears closed its doors in 2019.

Rooms To Go is expected to open its 45,000-square-foot store in the fourth quarter. Future plans for the redevelopment at Cross Creek Mall include additional dining options, as well as new retail and other uses. Announcements will be made as plans are finalized.

Cross Creek Mall is located at the intersection of Morganton and Skibo roads at 419 Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville. The mall is situated 8.2 miles northwest of Fayetteville Regional Airport. Cross Creek has over 150 shops, and is anchored by Belk, JCPenney and Macy’s.

CBL Properties, a Chattanooga-based REIT, is a prominent mall owner and operator. The company’s portfolio comprises 106 properties totaling 65.7 million square feet across 25 states.