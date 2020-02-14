CBL Properties Unveils Redevelopment Plans for Former Herberger’s Store in Bismarck, North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — CBL Properties has unveiled the first phase of redevelopment plans for the former Herberger’s department store at Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck. Three fast-casual restaurants, including Five Guys, Blaze Pizza and Chick-fil-A, will join the mall. As part of the project, roughly 40,000 square feet of the former Herberger’s will be demolished. The remaining 52,000 square feet will be utilized in future phases of redevelopment. An additional pad site will be created in the parking area. Construction is set to begin this spring.