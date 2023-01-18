REBusinessOnline

CBL Properties, Vision Hospitality to Develop Element by Westin Hotel in Wilmington, North Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, North Carolina, Retail, Southeast

The 139-room Element by Westin will be part of Mayfaire Town Center, a 610,000-square-foot power retail center in Wilmington, N.C., that CBL Properties owns and manages.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — CBL Properties and Vision Hospitality Group have partnered to develop a 139-room Element by Westin hotel in Wilmington. The hotel will be part of Mayfaire Town Center, a 610,000-square-foot power retail center that CBL owns and manages. The center’s anchors and junior anchors include Belk, a 16-screen Regal movie theater, The Fresh Market, World Market, Pottery Barn, Ulta Beauty and Michael’s. Situated on International Drive, the new hotel will accommodate both short- and long-term stays with guestrooms that include kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. CBL and Vision, which are both based in Chattanooga, plan to raze a restaurant on the site to make way for the hotel, which is expected to open in spring 2024.

