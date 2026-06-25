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CoolSprings Galleria mall was built in Franklin, Tenn., in 1991. The mall campus will soon be home to a new 351 apartment community, which Greystar is developing.
DevelopmentMultifamilyRetailSoutheastTennessee

CBL Sells Land at CoolSprings Galleria Mall in Metro Nashville to Greystar for 361-Unit Apartment Development

by John Nelson

FRANKLIN, TENN. — CBL Properties, a publicly traded mall REIT based in Chattanooga, Tenn., has sold a 5.4-acre parcel at CoolSprings Galleria, a nearly 1.2 million-square-foot regional shopping mall in metro Nashville.

The buyer, Charleston-based Greystar, plans to develop a Class A, 351-unit apartment community with 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space on the site, which was previously an underutilized parking lot. Greystar plans to break ground immediately and deliver the community in approximately two years.

Built in 1991, CoolSprings Galleria is located at 1800 Galleria Blvd. in Franklin, about 15 miles south of downtown Nashville. According to CBL, the mall has 150 total stores, including department stores Belk, Dillard’s, JCPenney, Macy’s and Primark. Other stores include Apple, Barnes & Noble, Chili’s, Duluth Trading Co., H&M, Hot Topic, LEGO, L.L. Bean (soon to open), Spencer’s, Taco Bell, Target and Urban Air Adventure Park.

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