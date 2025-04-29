CBL Signs Six New Restaurants and Retailers at Friendly Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — CBL Properties has announced that four new restaurants and two new retailers will be joining the tenant lineup at Friendly Center, the company’s 1.3 million-square-foot regional retail center located in Greensboro. All four restaurants — Cooper’s Hawk, First Watch, North Italia and French artisan bakery Tous les Jours — as well as LEGO, plan to open by the end of the year, while Rowan anticipates opening this summer.

Current tenants at Friendly Center — which comprises more than 140 shops, restaurants and service retailers — include Anthropologie, Pottery Barn, lululemon, Warby Parker, Carhartt, Apple, Williams Sonoma, American Eagle and J. Crew Factory. Last summer, CBL Properties and Davis Moore Capital opened a more than 20,000-square-foot medical office building within the former Macaroni Grill at Friendly Center called Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Plaza.