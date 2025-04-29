Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Friendly Center is a 1.3 million-square-foot retail development in Greensboro, N.C., that includes tenants such as lululemon (pictured). (Photo courtesy of CBL Properties)
Leasing ActivityNorth CarolinaRestaurantRetailSoutheast

CBL Signs Six New Restaurants and Retailers at Friendly Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

by John Nelson

GREENSBORO, N.C. — CBL Properties has announced that four new restaurants and two new retailers will be joining the tenant lineup at Friendly Center, the company’s 1.3 million-square-foot regional retail center located in Greensboro. All four restaurants — Cooper’s Hawk, First Watch, North Italia and French artisan bakery Tous les Jours — as well as LEGO, plan to open by the end of the year, while Rowan anticipates opening this summer.

Current tenants at Friendly Center — which comprises more than 140 shops, restaurants and service retailers — include Anthropologie, Pottery Barn, lululemon, Warby Parker, Carhartt, Apple, Williams Sonoma, American Eagle and J. Crew Factory. Last summer, CBL Properties and Davis Moore Capital opened a more than 20,000-square-foot medical office building within the former Macaroni Grill at Friendly Center called Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Plaza.

