CBL, Vision Hospitality Open Element by Westin Hotel at Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington, North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. — CBL Properties, in a 49/51 joint venture with Vision Hospitality, has opened a new Element by Westin hotel at Mayfaire Town Center, a 610,000-square-foot, open-air shopping mall in Wilmington. Both CBL and Vision are headquartered in Chattanooga, Tenn. The 139-room hotel is situated on International Drive and includes a lobby bar, 24/7 fitness center and complimentary bicycle rentals.

Since 2024, CBL has executed retail leases exceeding 100,000 square feet at Mayfaire, including deals with Dave & Busters, Altar’d State Kids, Rowan, Free People, FP Movement, Warby Parker, Claire’s, Vochos Urban Mexican Kitchen, Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Dry Bar. Additionally, existing tenants like lululemon athletica, Rack Room Shoes and Reed’s Jewelers have remodeled and expanded their stores at Mayfaire. CBL purchased the mall in 2015.