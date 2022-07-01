CBM1 Brokers $2.9M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Oxnard, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Little Caesars, a mini market, laundromat and nail salon are tenants at the retail strip center in Oxnard, Calif.

OXNARD, CALIF. — CBM1 has facilitated the sale the of a retail strip center located at 3450-3460 Saviers Road in Oxnard. Rick Rivera of CBM1 represented the seller in the deal. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.

Situated on a half-acre lot, the property features a 7,300-square-foot retail building with four tenant units. At the time of sale, the asset was 100 percent occupied. Tenants include Little Caesars, a market, laundromat and nail salon.