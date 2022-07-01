REBusinessOnline

CBM1 Brokers $2.9M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Oxnard, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

3450-3460-Saviers-Rd-Oxnard-CA

Little Caesars, a mini market, laundromat and nail salon are tenants at the retail strip center in Oxnard, Calif.

OXNARD, CALIF. — CBM1 has facilitated the sale the of a retail strip center located at 3450-3460 Saviers Road in Oxnard. Rick Rivera of CBM1 represented the seller in the deal. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.

Situated on a half-acre lot, the property features a 7,300-square-foot retail building with four tenant units. At the time of sale, the asset was 100 percent occupied. Tenants include Little Caesars, a market, laundromat and nail salon.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  