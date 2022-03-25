CBM1 Negotiates $13.1M Sale of Retail Center in West Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — CBM1 has arranged the sale of a neighborhood shopping center located at 11201-11223 National Boulevard in West Los Angeles. Los Robles Office Partners sold the asset to a private party for $13.1 million.
The property includes a 10,883-square-foot retail building situated on a 24,400-square-foot lot. The retail center includes eight units; a newsstand; a Wells Fargo ATM; two income-producing billboards; and a cell tower. At the time of sale, seven of the eight units were occupied.
Geoff Grossman of CBM1 represented the seller, while Paul Brehme of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the transaction.
