CBM1 Negotiates $13.1M Sale of Retail Center in West Los Angeles

California, Retail, Western

11201-11223-National-Blvd-West-Los-Angeles-CA

Located at 11201-11223 National Blvd. in West Los Angeles, the 10,883-square-foot retail center features eight units.

LOS ANGELES — CBM1 has arranged the sale of a neighborhood shopping center located at 11201-11223 National Boulevard in West Los Angeles. Los Robles Office Partners sold the asset to a private party for $13.1 million.

The property includes a 10,883-square-foot retail building situated on a 24,400-square-foot lot. The retail center includes eight units; a newsstand; a Wells Fargo ATM; two income-producing billboards; and a cell tower. At the time of sale, seven of the eight units were occupied.

Geoff Grossman of CBM1 represented the seller, while Paul Brehme of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the transaction.

