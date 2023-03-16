CBRE Acquires Two California Branches of Integra Realty Resources

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIF. — CBRE has acquired the Los Angeles and Orange County affiliates of Integra Realty Resources (IRR). IRR is a network of commercial real estate valuation, counseling and advisory firms in the United States.

IRR-Los Angeles/Orange County specializes in appraisals for right-of-way (ROW) properties, in addition to providing valuation and advisory services across a broad spectrum of property types. The firm has completed about 500 assignments annually for more than 100 regional and national clients.

The acquisition complements CBRE’s national Valuation & Advisory Services’ ROW practice, the largest of its kind in the U.S., and expands the firm’s valuation team in Southern California. With offices in Los Angeles and Irvine, the new teams will integrate with CBRE’s existing team.

John Ellis and Beth Finestone, principals of IRR-Los Angeles/Orange County, will continue to run the incoming team’s operations in Southern California as executive vice presidents for CBRE.