REBusinessOnline

CBRE Announces Leadership Changes Within Investments Division

Posted on by in Company News, Texas

DALLAS — CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) has announced leadership changes within its real estate investments division that is a subsidiary of Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co. Mike Lafitte, global CEO of real estate investments, will assume additional responsibilities as CEO of Trammell Crow. Matt Khourie, Trammell Crow’s current CEO, will move into the newly created position of chief investment officer of real estate investments. Both of these changes will become effective on Jan. 1. On April 1, Adam Weers will be promoted to COO of Trammell Crow when the current holder of that position, Mike Duffy, retires. CBRE announced in late October that it would be relocating its global headquarters from Los Angeles to Dallas.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  