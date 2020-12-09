CBRE Announces Leadership Changes Within Real Estate Investments Business Segment, Trammell Crow Subsidiary

DALLAS — CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) has announced leadership changes within its real estate investments division and Trammell Crow Co. subsidiary. Mike Lafitte, global CEO of real estate investments, will assume additional responsibilities as CEO of Trammell Crow. Matt Khourie, Trammell Crow’s current CEO, will move into the newly created position of chief investment officer of real estate investments. Both of these changes will become effective on Jan. 1. On April 1, Adam Weers will be promoted to COO of Trammell Crow when the current holder of that position, Mike Duffy, retires. CBRE announced in late October that it would be relocating its global headquarters from Los Angeles to Dallas.