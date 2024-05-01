CBRE Brokers $1.2M Sale of 4G Lofts Multifamily Development Site in Santa Ana, California

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 0.29-acre, fully entitled multifamily development site at 1212 E. 4th St. in Santa Ana. A private seller sold the asset to an Orange County-based buyer for $1.2 million.

Currently named 4G Lofts, the shovel-ready development is fully entitled for 15 studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, with one unit designated as affordable for very-low-income residents. Additionally, the property will offer 17 parking spaces. The site is located in Orange County.

Michelle Jefcoat and Dan Blackwell of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.