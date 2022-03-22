REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $1.7B Recapitalization, Refinancing of Massachusetts Healthcare Portfolio

Posted on by in Healthcare, Loans, Massachusetts, Northeast

Saint-Elizabeth-Medical-Center-Brighton-Massachusetts

Pictured is Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in the Brighton area of Boston. The acute care hospital is one of eight such Massachusetts properties in the portfolio now jointly owned by Medical Properties Trust and an affiliate of Macquarie Asset Management.

NEW YORK CITY — CBRE has arranged the recapitalization and refinancing of a portfolio of eight acute care hospitals located throughout Massachusetts in a transaction valued at $1.7 billion. Specifically, the properties are located in the Brighton and Dorchester areas of Boston, as well as in Methuen, Haverhill, Brockton, Fall River, Taunton and Ayer. Steward Health Care System occupies the hospitals. Under the terms of the transaction, the owner of the portfolio, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW), will enter into a joint venture with an affiliate of Macquarie Asset Management, which will acquire a 50 percent interest. Keith Harris, Lee Asher, Chris Bodnar, Ryan Lindsley and Jordan Selbiger of CBRE negotiated the equity restructuring on behalf of Medical Properties Trust. James Millon of CBRE arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of the existing debt on the portfolio.

