CBRE Arranges $100.2M Loan for Refinancing of Houston Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — CBRE has arranged a $100.2 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of four multifamily properties located in Houston’s Westchase neighborhood totaling 1,330 units. Derek Fasulo and Frances Rogers of CBRE arranged the nonrecourse, floating-rate loan through an undisclosed bridge lender on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture doing business as Westchase Houston LLC. The loan was structured with a five-year term and 60 months of interest-only payments. The names of the properties were not disclosed.

