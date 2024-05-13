Monday, May 13, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is a facility occupied by Gerber Collision & Glass at 5264 Dixie Highway in Fairfield, Ohio.
IndustrialLoansMidwestMinnesota

CBRE Arranges $100M Recapitalization for 36-Property Industrial Service Facility Portfolio Across 20 States

by Kristin Harlow

MINNESOTA — CBRE has arranged a $100 million recapitalization of a 36-property industrial service facility portfolio on behalf of a joint venture between Wayzata, Minn.-based Moir Park Capital and Eden Prairie, Minn.-based Hempel Real Estate. Industrial service facilities provide an outdoor storage component coupled with zoning that allows for a wide range of industrial uses. The portfolio encompasses nearly 630,000 square feet across 201 acres in 20 states. All of the properties are fully occupied by eight tenants, including United Rentals, Gerber Collision & Glass, Kaige Kubota, Caliber Collision, Sunbelt Rentals, Home Depot, Cummins and H&E Equipment Services. Judd Welliver, Bentley Smith, Michael Caprile, Ryan Bain, Zachary Graham, Joseph Horrigan, Will Pike and Victoria Gomez of CBRE represented Moir Park Capital in the transaction.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Construction Financing for 500,220...

Berkadia Arranges $40.6M Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Community...

Baker Development Receives Zoning Approval for 2 MSF...

Alpine Food Distributing Plans 116,766 SF Cold Storage...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 10,143 SF Industrial Lease in...

Innovo Property Group Underway on 736,000 SF Industrial...

Midloch Investment Partners, Fountain Real Estate Capital Buy...

Transwestern Arranges Sale of 65,535 SF Church Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 67-Room Clarion...