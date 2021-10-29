CBRE Arranges $101.7M Sale of Legacy Place Retail Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Legacy Place, a 425,316-square-foot open-air shopping center in Palm Beach Gardens. A joint venture between Lone Star Funds and Woolbright Development purchased the property for $101.7 million. Casey Rosen and Dennis Carson of CBRE National Retail Partners in Florida represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Legacy Place was 72 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Barnes & Noble, Bassett Furniture, Best Buy, Ethan Allen, Michael’s, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Petco, The Container Store and Total Wine & More. Located at 11290 Legacy Ave., Legacy Place is situated near the Interstate 95 interchange and PGA Boulevard. The property is also situated about 10.7 miles from West Palm Beach.