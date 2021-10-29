REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $101.7M Sale of Legacy Place Retail Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Legacy Place

Legacy Place was 72 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Barnes & Noble, Bassett Furniture, Best Buy, Ethan Allen, Michael’s, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Petco, The Container Store and Total Wine & More.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Legacy Place, a 425,316-square-foot open-air shopping center in Palm Beach Gardens. A joint venture between Lone Star Funds and Woolbright Development purchased the property for $101.7 million. Casey Rosen and Dennis Carson of CBRE National Retail Partners in Florida represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Legacy Place was 72 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Barnes & Noble, Bassett Furniture, Best Buy, Ethan Allen, Michael’s, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Petco, The Container Store and Total Wine & More. Located at 11290 Legacy Ave., Legacy Place is situated near the Interstate 95 interchange and PGA Boulevard. The property is also situated about 10.7 miles from West Palm Beach.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews