National Millwork will occupy 101,000 square feet at Turnpike Logistics Center in Palm Beach, Fla.
CBRE Arranges 101,000 SF Industrial Lease in Palm Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

PALM BEACH, FLA. — CBRE has arranged a 101,000-square-foot lease at Turnpike Logistics Center in Palm Beach, a city in South Florida’s Palm Beach County. National Millwork — a door, hardware and millwork company serving the multifamily residential construction market — will relocate its headquarters to a portion of Building 2, located at 1715 Meathe Drive, this summer. Kirk Nelson, Robert Smith and Jeff Kelly of CBRE represented the developer and landlord, Dalfen Industrial, in the lease negotiations.

