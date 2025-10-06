Monday, October 6, 2025
The portfolio’s seven properties total 1.3 million square feet and are located on West 76th Street, Allison Avenue, West 74th Street, West 78th Street and East 33rd Street.
CBRE Arranges $107.3M Sale of Indianapolis Industrial Portfolio

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 1.3 million-square-foot, seven-property industrial portfolio in Indianapolis for $107.3 million. Judd Welliver, Zach Graham, Ryan Bain, Bentley Smith, Michael Caprile and Joe Horrigan of CBRE represented the seller, Arcapita. Billy Mork, Mike Vannelli and Joel Torborg of CBRE arranged $64.4 million in acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Capital Partners. The fixed-rate loan features interest-only payments for the full term. CBRE’s JD Graves and Chris Black will handle marketing and leasing for the portfolio.

