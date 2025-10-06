CBRE Arranges $107.3M Sale of Indianapolis Industrial Portfolio

INDIANAPOLIS — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 1.3 million-square-foot, seven-property industrial portfolio in Indianapolis for $107.3 million. Judd Welliver, Zach Graham, Ryan Bain, Bentley Smith, Michael Caprile and Joe Horrigan of CBRE represented the seller, Arcapita. Billy Mork, Mike Vannelli and Joel Torborg of CBRE arranged $64.4 million in acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Capital Partners. The fixed-rate loan features interest-only payments for the full term. CBRE’s JD Graves and Chris Black will handle marketing and leasing for the portfolio.