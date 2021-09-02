REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $10M Financing for Emerald City Senior Living in Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Washington, Western

Located in Seattle, Emerald City Senior Living features 119 assisted living and memory care units for seniors.

SEATTLE — CBRE Senior Housing has arranged $10 million in financing for Emerald City Senior Living, a 119-unit assisted living and memory care community in Seattle.

The community sits six miles north of downtown Seattle within the Maple Leaf neighborhood, a burgeoning and affluent residential area of Seattle. Built in 2006 by a seniors housing architect, the community features high-end amenities.

Aron Will, Austin Sacco and Adam Mincberg of CBRE Senior Housing, arranged the financing on behalf of a joint venture between Capitol Seniors Housing and a large university endowment. Integral Senior Living is the operator.

The two-year, $10 million, floating-rate bridge loan features full-term interest-only payments and extension options through CBRE’s multifamily bridge lending program, MF1 Capital LLC.

