CBRE Arranges $10M Financing for Emerald City Senior Living in Seattle

Located in Seattle, Emerald City Senior Living features 119 assisted living and memory care units for seniors.

SEATTLE — CBRE Senior Housing has arranged $10 million in financing for Emerald City Senior Living, a 119-unit assisted living and memory care community in Seattle.

The community sits six miles north of downtown Seattle within the Maple Leaf neighborhood, a burgeoning and affluent residential area of Seattle. Built in 2006 by a seniors housing architect, the community features high-end amenities.

Aron Will, Austin Sacco and Adam Mincberg of CBRE Senior Housing, arranged the financing on behalf of a joint venture between Capitol Seniors Housing and a large university endowment. Integral Senior Living is the operator.

The two-year, $10 million, floating-rate bridge loan features full-term interest-only payments and extension options through CBRE’s multifamily bridge lending program, MF1 Capital LLC.