CBRE Arranges $10M Sale-Leaseback of Car Dealership in Bennington, Vermont

BENNINGTON, VT. — CBRE has arranged a $10 million sale-leaseback of a 20,219-square-foot car dealership in Bennington, located near the Vermont-Massachusetts border. Legacy Automotive Capital acquired the site, which was constructed in 2018, and will continue to lease it to Lundgren Subaru of Bennington. Karly Iacono of CBRE represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.