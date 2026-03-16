CBRE Arranges $11.2M Sale of Arizona Veterinary Specialty Center in Gilbert

GILBERT, ARIZ. — CBRE has arranged the acquisition of Arizona Veterinary Specialty Center, a veterinary speciality and emergency care facility in Gilbert. Futurepath Development Services acquired the asset for $11.2 million. Located at 86 W. Juniper Ave., the property offers 28,805 square feet of space. The asset is 68 percent occupied by Arizona Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care Center, a National Veterinary Associates and Ethos Veterinary Health company, and Thrive Pet Healthcare. Nick Whitstone and Miles DeLong of CBRE represented the buyer in the deal.