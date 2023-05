CARTERSVILLE, GA. — CBRE has arranged a 110,441-square-foot industrial lease within Busch Logistics Park at 1187 Cassville White Road NE in Cartersville. The tenant is Ernesta, a New York City-based direct-to-consumer, custom-fit rug company. The company expects to hire up to 50 people at the location. Matt Von der Ahe and Scott Slappey of CBRE represented the tenant in the leasing negotiations. JLL represented the landlord, Houston-based Hines.