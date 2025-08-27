Wednesday, August 27, 2025
CBRE Arranges $110M Sale of 14-Level Parking Facility in Uptown Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CBRE has arranged the $110 million sale of SEVEN20 at Legacy Union, a 14-level parking facility located at 720 S. Church St. in Uptown Charlotte. Lincoln Harris sold the 1.1 million-square-foot property to Highwoods Properties. Patrick Gildea and Matt Smith of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 2019 as part of the 10.2-acre Legacy Union mixed-use development, SEVEN20 at Legacy Union is the largest parking facility in the Carolinas, according to CBRE. The facility features a double-helix structure, two elevator towers, 3,057 parking stalls, 14,360 square feet of ground-level retail space and a pedestrian bridge on the fifth level that connects to Bank of America tower.

The property is also equipped to accommodate guest parking for Carolinas Panthers games and other events taking place at the nearby Bank of America Stadium.

