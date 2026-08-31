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LoansMidwestMinnesotaOffice

CBRE Arranges $11M Refinancing for Grandview Square Office Building in Edina, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

EDINA, MINN. — CBRE has arranged $11 million in refinancing for Grandview Square, a 98,561-square-foot office building in Edina. Billy Mork, Joel Torborg and Mike Vannelli of CBRE secured a five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of Capital Partners, a Minnesota-based commercial real estate investment and management firm. A life insurance company provided the loan, which features interest-only payments for the full term and a 5.89 percent interest rate. Built in 2001 and renovated in 2025, the property offers surface and underground heated parking, a fitness center, golf simulator, shared conference rooms, a tenant lounge and outdoor patio. The three-story building is fully leased to 16 tenants.

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