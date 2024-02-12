CBRE Arranges $11M Sale of Office/Industrial Flex Building in Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CBRE has arranged the $11 million sale of Scarlet Oak, an office/industrial flex building located at 8700-8702 Red Oak Blvd. in southwest Charlotte. A joint venture between Somerset Properties and ABR Capital Partners acquired the property. Built in 1981 and renovated in 2022, the property comprises 81,118 square feet and was 84 percent leased at the time of sale.

Part of Griffin Partners’ The Oaks, a four-building industrial portfolio, the building features 245 parking spaces and 17 dock-high, drive-in doors. Recent upgrades to the property include a new outdoor amenity space, exterior improvements, new paint, a new backflow preventer and a newly resealed and restriped parking lot.

Patrick Gildea, Robert Hardaway and Matt Smith of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Prior to the sale, Alek Salfia, Joe Franco and Kris Westmoreland of CBRE managed leasing at the property on behalf of the seller.