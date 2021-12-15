REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $12.6M Sale of Medical Office Building in Charleston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, South Carolina, Southeast

Wesley Drive

Located at 615 Wesley Drive, the property is roughly three miles from downtown Charleston and 11 miles from Charleston International Airport.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 30,677-square-foot medical office building in Charleston. An entity doing business as JEMO – Wesley LLC purchased the property from an entity known as 615 Wesley Drive LLC for $12.6 million. Charles Carmody and Ryan Carmody of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 2002, the three-story property provides free onsite parking. Located at 615 Wesley Drive, the property is situated at the intersection of Highway 17, Highway 61 and Wesley Drive. The property is roughly three miles from downtown Charleston and 11 miles from Charleston International Airport.

